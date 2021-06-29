Will Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Work With Each Other Again? Sajid Nadiadwala Keen To Bring Them Together

Moviegoers loved the pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan when they collaborated for the first time for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. While the film failed to set the box office on fire, netizens came out praising the chemistry of Kartik and Sara.

Having said that, the latest report suggests that the duo might collaborate for a project again. A source close to Sajid Nadiadwala, revealed to Times Of India that the producer might bring the couple together on screen for an upcoming romantic film. "The production house is keen on signing Sara and are now planning to approach her for the film," revealed the source.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Sara and Kartik agree to work together.

For the unversed, when the duo started working together for Love Aaj Kal, gossip mills churned out rumours of their alleged affair. From being spotted together several times to meeting each other's families, the duo dropped many hints that indicated their romantic affair. However, none of them admitted to being committed to each other.

Unfortunately, post the release of Love Aaj Kal, rumours of their breakup hit the internet. Kartik and Sara were also seen maintaining safe distance from each other. Their sudden closeness & distance from each other also kickstarted rumours about it being a publicity stunt. Many netizens claimed that they felt Kartik and Sara were acting to be romantically involved with each other to promote their film, and once the film was released, they parted ways.

Well, only Kartik and Sara know the truth behind it, but we are pretty sure that their fans would love to see them together on the silver screen once again.