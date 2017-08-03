 »   »   » Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Trailer is Out & Shows Plight Of Indian Musicians! View Here

The long wait is finally over as Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar trailer is out and it shows the plight of Indian musicians who face hardships all throughout there lives in the form of parents stopping them in achieving their dreams or society putting a different take on what the term success really means.

The trailer shows Aamir Khan receiving the Best Musician Award and the real meaning of the movie starts immediately! Zaira Wasim has done such a wonderful job too. Check out the trailer below...



Secret Superstar is really a film with a different take on music, life and passion right? We've seen movies on music like Rock On, Rockstar and Aashiqui 2 but this one follows the pain, hardship and struggle in a whole different way.



Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar is all set to hit the theatres on October 19, 2017. We're sure this film will end up doing really well at the box office and will be a hit.



