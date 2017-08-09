 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan CONFIRMS Doing 'Sairat' Director Najraj Manjule's Bollywood Debut; Read Details!

A few days back, there were reports about 'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule making his directorial debut in Bollywood. Buzz was that the filmmaker had approached Amitabh Bachchan to play the main lead.

Well, it turns out to be true! Read on to know more straight from the horse's mouth...

Big B Confirms Doing Nagraj Manjule's Next As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Sr. Bachchan confirmed doing Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood directorial debut. 'I Will Start Shooting For The Film In October' Explaining his choc-o-bloc diary, Big B revealed, "Umesh Shukla's 102 Not Out is over. I am now shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati for the entire month of August. Then in September, I will return to Thugs Of Hindostan. In October I will be shooting for Nagraj Manjule's film. After that, I go into Ayan Mukerji's film (Dragon) to be produced by Karan Johar. Then, I am doing a film with Kabir Khan, R Balki and Shoojit Sircar." Big B On Having His Platter Full With Films The superstar was quoted as saying, "It's all about time management. And please don't ask me to slow down. I am not here to conquer peaks or design a formula for success. I am here to do a job. I need to work, I like to work and I am fortunate that there are some that consider me for work. In time nature shall diminish me and my body. But until it does so, I wish to continue!! You got a problem with that?" Is His Film With Nagraj A Biopic? As per a Spotboye report, this film is going to be a biopic on Vijay Barse, a retired school teacher (to be essayed by Amitabh Bachchan), who is behind the initiative Slum Soccer -which uses football to change the lives of hundreds of slum kids, helping them to negotiate the harsh realities of a marginalised life with the game. Big B's Role On The Lines Of SRK In Chak De The report further reads that Big B's character will be somewhat similar to what Shah Rukh Khan played in Chak De! India, which released in 2007.

Wow, that sounds quite interesting!