 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Lose Teen Choice 2017 Award To Gal Gadot!

Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone didn't emerge as winners at the Teen Choice 2017 award ceremony, where TV show 'Riverdale' and film 'Wonder Woman' dominated the winners' list.

Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' in the Choice Action Movie Actress category and lost the title to Gal Gadot, who won for her act in hit film 'Wonder Woman'.

Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in the Choice Movie Villain category. She was competing with stars like Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Evans emerged the winner.

The fan-decided awards were announced here on Sunday.

The annual ceremony, which recognises teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web, honoured film and TV titles including 'Wonder' Woman', 'Riverdale' and 'Beauty and the Beast', reports ew.com.

Stars from 'Riverdale', 'Teen Wolf' and 'Pretty Little Liars' dominated the TV categories, while 'Wonder Woman' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' won big in the movie categories.