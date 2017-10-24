 »   »   » Firangi Trailer: Kapil Sharma Has No Idea That He's Being 'Ruled' By The Britishers!

Firangi Trailer: Kapil Sharma Has No Idea That He's Being 'Ruled' By The Britishers!

Posted By:
The trailer of Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi is out and he's up with his funny antics. This time, Kapil is seen working under the British rule but has no idea that he and his countrymen are being ruled by them.

Check out the trailer of Kapil Sharma's Firangi below!


Awesome, right? Kapil Sharma has come a long way in acting and the whole trailer is not only a laugh riot, but it has emotions and drama too. It's really something new and refreshing in we've come across in Bollywood lately.

Firangi is all set to hit the theatres on November 24, 2017 and the movie also stars Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq, Aanjjan Srivastav, Jameel Khan and Vishal O Sharma.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 17:35 [IST]
