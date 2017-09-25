 »   »   »  HERE COMES THE WARRIOR KING! Shahid Kapoor Slays As Maharawal Ratan Singh In Padmavati New Posters

Shahid Kapoor shares his RAJA RAWAL RATAN SINGH Look from Padmavati; Watch | FilmiBeat

Last night Shahid Kapoor dropped the news that his first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati will be revealed tomorrow at dawn. Keeping true to his words, the actor indeed revealed his first look from the film this morning.

Loved Deepika Padukone's regal look in the first poster? Now here's Shahid Kapoor's stunning transformation in the film....