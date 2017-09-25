 »   »   »  HERE COMES THE WARRIOR KING! Shahid Kapoor Slays As Maharawal Ratan Singh In Padmavati New Posters

Last night Shahid Kapoor dropped the news that his first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati will be revealed tomorrow at dawn. Keeping true to his words, the actor indeed revealed his first look from the film this morning.
Loved Deepika Padukone's regal look in the first poster? Now here's Shahid Kapoor's stunning transformation in the film....
Shahid's Fierce Avatar
What do you folks think about Shahid Kapoor's heavily bearded look in this close-up shot? The prominent scar on his face adds more to the drama.
Shahid On Playing A Rajput King
Earlier, he had told a leading daily, "When you are playing a King, you need to have a certain personality. At that time, the people used to not be very skinny and lean, so you need to have a manly personality.
Basically for that, and to carry those outfits also, Sanjay sir wants me to be a little muscular and a little full. But I will be gaining weight in terms of muscle and not in terms of fat. This is because I am playing the character of a warrior. The Rajput kings had very strong personalities."
He Plays The Husband To Deepika Padukone's Queen Goddess
Hinting that Padmavati is a very strong love story between his and Deepika's character, Shahid had said, "Somehow, by default, in most actors' careers, they are remembered by the love stories that they have done. They (love) break the barrier of time and audiences keep going back to them. I have been a part of a couple of such films and I hope Padmavati also falls into that category. It definitely has the makings of being something like that."
We Just Can't Wait For Ranveer Singh's Look
Meanwhile, we are now waiting eagerly for the makers to reveal Ranveer Singh aka Alauddin Khilji's look from the film. While it is known that the Befikre actor is playing the role of shrewd yet powerful Alauddin Khilji, rumors suggest Bhansali also plans to explore Khilji's fascination and attraction to his slave-general Malik Kafur.
It would be quite interesting to watch Ranveer pull off this complex character.