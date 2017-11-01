 »   »   » IF EYES COULD KILL! Katrina Kaif Looks Dangerously Hot In 'Tiger Zinda Hai' New Still

Katrina Kaif looks DANGEROUSLY HOT in Tiger Zinda Hai Poster; Watch | FilmiBeat

Ever since the makers released the first poster of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, every new update on the film creates a wave of excitement.

This morning, director Ali Abbas Zafar dropped a new still featuring Katrina and boy, we just can't take eyes off her. Check it out for yourself too...

Kill Bill The new still features Katrina in a action scene dangerously staring and pointing a gun towards her opponent.

Paanch Ka Punch This Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer has been shot in five different countries across the world to capture a gripping, explosive and entertaining story. An espionage drama, the film's protagonists - Tiger and Zoya - travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds to fulfill their life-threatening mission.

A dramatic journey of 2 intelligence agents, the film is huge in scale and the director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted the expanse of the movie to come out through Tiger's adventures across Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India.

Ready For Some Swag? The lead pair recently shot for a song titled 'Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat' at the picturesque Naxos Island in Greece.

Top Gun 'Tiger' Salman Khan will be seen pulling off some insane stunts and wielding some of the heaviest weapons to tear down his nemesis. MG 42, a massive machine gun is the weapon of choice for him to fight his gritty battles.

Spy Training For Katrina The actress plays an elite intelligence agent, tackling hand-to-hand combats and adapting to a different set of mannerisms for her character. Director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed how she got into the skin of her character.

It's All About Hard Work He was quoted as saying, "In this film, Zoya plays a super spy. It was essential to understand how such agents think and operate. So, we got Katrina to train with real agents, used their expertise and experience."

"For instance, as intelligence agents, you have to train a certain way to keep your mental balance in direst situations. Say you face someone who has a gun and you don't. How do you still stay neutral and calm, and figure out the best possible way to counter and survive in such a situation. Katrina has really pushed herself for the part. She has also gone the extra mile to train in important nuances like aggressive hand-to-hand combat. The action that Katrina has done looks very real onscreen, despite being mounted on a grand scale," he added.





Earlier in one of his interviews, Salman had mentioned that Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired by real life incidents.



Filled by jaw-dropping fights and thrills, the film is slated to release on 22nd December, 2017.