 »   »   » AWW! Amidst His Affair Rumours With Anushka Shetty, THIS GIRL Is Damn Excited About Prabhas’ WEDDING

Ever since, Baahubali 2 has hit the theatres, the entire nation just can't get enough of the movie co-stars, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty. So much so that their affair rumours have become one hot topic of discussion.

While, the duo has clearly denied, there's one person, who can't stop dreaming about Prabhas' wedding! Who is she? Well, she shares a very warm with the Superstar..

It’s None Other than Prabhas’ Sister On the eve of Rakshabandhan, his sister Sai Prakeerthi shared some interesting things about her bonding with the actor and said, "He is very close to us and is completely down to earth. We spend a lot of time together when is not shooting for films." Aww, Isn’t That Sweet? "We respect him a lot and he loves us so much. He surprises us with many gifts as per our interests," shared Sai Prakeerthi. Baahubali Actor Prabhas MARRIAGE news was FAKE | FilmiBeat ‘We’re Eagerly Waiting For His Marriage’ "We are eagerly waiting like everyone for his marriage. As he is busy with films, we are not sure about the wedding date but our family is quite excited and we sisters are sure going to make so much noise throughout his wedding". Prabhas Is Concerned About His Sisters’ Studies She further added, "We get lot of gifts whenever he flies abroad and he is quite concerned about our studies." What Prabhas Wants For His Sisters? "Our brother wants us to settle in the best way and he is one of the finest human beings we have ever met. It's good to have a caring brother like him" Recently, Prabhas Talked About His Marriage While talking to HT, Prabhas opened up about his marriage plans and had said, "At present, my (female) fans don't need to worry. I'm not doing any such thing (getting married) now. I'm not even thinking about it. I feel lucky that so many people admire me." Prabhas On His Link-up Rumours With Anushka Shetty "Such stories are common. "I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one (female) actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours. It's normal for me now." Prabhas On Dealing With The Rumours He added, "Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?' But now, such stories don't bother me. I am okay with them."

On the work front, he will be next seen in Saaho.