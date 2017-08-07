 »   »   » OMG! Ranbir Kapoor Calls Sanjay Dutt A FRAUD Man; Will He Be Offended?

After the Tubelight & Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, now, we have high hopes on the much awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic, which casts Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. From Ranbir Kapoor's unbelievable tranformation to his body language, this film has have us all excited!

Recently, while talking to Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir made clear that he along with his team, is not trying to portray Sanjay Dutt as a saint. However, while talking about him, the actor ended up calling him fraud. Here's what he said:

Ranbir On Sanjay Dutt "With the Sanjay Dutt biopic, he's been so honest about his life," says Ranbir, while talking about Sanjay Dutt. 'We're Portraying A Fraud Man' He further added, "He's admitting to his mistakes. We're not portraying a Gandhi like character. We're portraying a very fraud man." He's The Most Controversial "He's someone who is loved and disliked. He's the most controversial, and to have the ability to tell about your life so honestly, and to make a movie out of it is very brave." Ranbir On Considering Himself In His Position "If I was in his position, I don't think I could be this honest about my life, and make myself look like a person who is not nice." Ranbir Wants Audience To Learn Something From His Life "If an audience can take something from that and learn something from his life, I think it's a very positive thing," concluded Ranbir. Ranbir Has Given His Best To This Movie From getting into the skin of the character to getting the body language right, the Jagga Jasoos star had to put in a lot of hard work to get every aspect of Dutt correct. Ranbir On Getting The Look Right "Getting the look right is very superficial, it is easy as you have help from makeup and computer graphics. To show Sanjay Dutt as a human being, as a biopic only works when you show the human side of a person, and not the glories but the downfall as well (was not easy)."

The film also features Manisha Koirala as late Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt and Dia Mirza as Dutt's present wife Manyata.