 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Might Get JEALOUS! Deepika Padukone Is All Praises For Shahid Kapoor

While Deepika Padukone has worked with Ranveer Singh before, this is the first time she is working with Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati.

Recently while speaking to Mid-day, Deepika opened up about her working experience with Shahid who plays her on-screen husband. Read on to know what she had to say...

They Knew Each Other Beforehand Deepika was quoted as saying, "Shahid and I have known each other for so many years, but a special film like Padmavati brought us together onscreen." She Feels He Is A Perfect Hero To Antagonist Ranveer Singh's Alauddin Khilji The actress said, "His contribution to this film is irreplaceable. It was important to have a good actor, with a strong screen presence and massive popularity to add to this film. Shahid brought that with him." Padmavati Is Deepika's Most Challenging Film "I can't remember the last time I was so nervous. I think it is the function of the fact that this one is completely different from any of my previous roles. My role is not from the heart or head, it's from the gut," quips Deepika. On The Other Hand, Shahid Praises Ranveer-Deepika He told a leading magazine, "They're both great. I think the cast of the film is fantastic. I don't know when else a cast like this will come together in a subject like this with characters which have gone down in history with moments that are spectacular and a part of Indian history so to say. And I guess it's thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has put everyone together. I don't know when else a cast like this would come through. Of course Deepika and Ranveer have been working from before and they've done great work together. I loved Bajirao Mastani and I loved everybody in the film." It's A Special Film For Him Too "Padmavati is a huge part of my journey and is very close to my heart because I've literally put my blood and sweat into this film. It's also my first experience working with Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and I think words would fail to express how much gratitude I have towards him for teaching me everything and helping me in becoming this character. I also would like to say that it really is a privilege to play Maha Rawal Ratan Singh, a Rajput king who was a great warrior and a great king, " concluded Shahid.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati will hit the theatrical screens on 1st December.