 »   »   » This Star Kid Is A Big Fan Of Tiger Shroff; Caught Dancing On His Song..

Tiger Shroff is a popular name amongst the kids has found a new fan in Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Kundra, which is seen in Raj Kundra's recent Instagram post.

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Kundra is a huge fan of Tiger Shroff. Raj Kundra took to Instagram to share a video of the young star kid dancing to Tiger Shroff's song at a friend's birthday party.

Raj Kundra shared the video saying, "He is @tigerjackieshroffbiggest fan! @viaanrajkundra Performing to Ding dong song from Munna Michael at his friends birthday party! 😍🌟🤩🤩 #proudfather #sogood #acrobatics".

The video showcases Shilpa Shetty's son dancing to his favorite actor's song and the dance moves are astoundingly inspired by Tiger Shroff's dancing skills.

Tiger Shroff has an immense fan following across all age groups. The actor is particularly very famous amongst the kids and has time and again showcased his affection towards his young fans.

Tiger Shroff enjoys a huge fan following from young kids which is visible through the drawings, paintings, etc shared by young fans on social media. Children not only admire but also idolize the actor and are often seen following his looks and style.

The actor is one of the only Gen-next actors to amass overwhelming love from the young audience. Tiger Shroff earned instant popularity amongst the kids right from his debut film 'Heropanti' and continues to garner love from the young audience.

The actor has created a huge fan base owing to his exceptionally brilliant dancing skills and power packed action. Tiger Shroff has delivered super hit family entertainers which garnered him huge love and appreciation from all quarters.

Tiger Shroff keeps treating his fans with his dance and workout videos, inspiring the youth and kids alike to achieve fitness goals like him.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2, after which the actor will be gearing up for YRF's next and Karan Johar's 'Student of the year 2'.