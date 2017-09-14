 »   »   » She's The Boss! Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down A Troll Who Tried To SLUT SHAME Her For Wearing A Bikini!

The lovely and beautiful Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and posted a collage image of herself sporting a supercool bikini by the beach and was promoting her upcoming comedy film Judwaa 2 and captioned the the image as, "When you are against the tide, it's YOU who needs to stand up for yourself. But don't forget the smile."
A sick troll, replied to the picture and tried to slut shame Taapsee by saying, "If there's so much freedom in our country, why are you wearing this? Could've taken this off too. Your brother would be so proud of you." Not taking it lightly, Taapsee immediately shot back at the troller and tweeted, "Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ????"
Taapsee Pannu posted this sweet image on her Twitter handle and a troll tried to slut shame her.
The troll lectured about 'sanskaar' and also included that 'you're brother will be proud seeing you like this'.
Taapsee Pannu shot back at the troll and exposed his cheap mentality to all her followers.
It's ridiculous to see trollers spreading hate and other form of non sense on social media.
It's one thing to post funny things and make everyone chuckle, but it's totally another thing to post hate and unwanted stuffs.
If everone reverts to these sick trolls the way Taapsee Pannu did, they'll think twice to even post something in the future.
Apart from Taapsee Pannu, even Jacqueline Fernandez sports a bikini in Judwaa 2.
Varun Dhawan unknowingly ended up showing his Lux Cozi underwear in a recent picture and was trolled royally! That was actually funny and even Varun enjoyed it.
The trolls were so funny, that Varun himself replied to one of the troll in a funny way and made everyone chuckle!