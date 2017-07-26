 »   »   » These New Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Shooting With Liam Hemsworth Will Make You Say 'Feelin' HOT'!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
After ringing in her birthday with her family and close friends, Priyanka Chopra flew back to US to continue shooting for her upcoming Hollywood flick, Isn't It Romantic?
We stumbled upon a few new pictures from the sets doing the rounds on the social media where PeeCee is seen filming and couldn't resist from sharing them with you folks!
Isn't it Romantic is touted to be a topsy turvy rom-com and has Priyanka Chopra playing the role of a yoga ambassador named Isabella.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 12:56 [IST]
