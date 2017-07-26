 »   »   » These New Pics Of Priyanka Chopra Shooting With Liam Hemsworth Will Make You Say 'Feelin' HOT'!

After ringing in her birthday with her family and close friends, Priyanka Chopra flew back to US to continue shooting for her upcoming Hollywood flick, Isn't It Romantic?

We stumbled upon a few new pictures from the sets doing the rounds on the social media where PeeCee is seen filming and couldn't resist from sharing them with you folks!

A Picture Speaks A Thousand Words

Ain't these two making you go all 'aww'?

Those Cute Expressions

Girls beware! Liam's cute expressions will make you fall for him!

Thinking Cap On

We wonder what's on PeeCee's mind?

Rain Rain Go Away

Even the rains can't be a spoilsport when PC is town!

Pretty Woman

Priyanka's floral dress is a wardrobe must-have!

Like A Boss

All we could say here is 'Oh my gorgeous'!

Smiling Beauty

Spreading happiness in PeeCee style!

One More Picture

We bet you just can't take your eyes off her in this captured moment!


Isn't it Romantic is touted to be a topsy turvy rom-com and has Priyanka Chopra playing the role of a yoga ambassador named Isabella.

Watch out this space for more.

Read more about: priyanka chopra, Liam Hemsworth
Story first published: Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 12:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2017
