 »   »   » NOT Shahrukh & Salman! Akshay Kumar Is A REAL SUPERSTAR; He Has Saved Deepika Padukone & Bhansali!

A Big Thank You

Actress Deepika Padukone who is playing the title role in the film, expressing her gratitude to Akshay, wrote, "Only from the heart can you touch the sky - Rumi. On behalf of team 'Padmaavat', a big, big thank you to the team 'Pad Man' for your support and generosity!"



Gracious Akshay Kumar

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Thank you, Akshay Kumar, for being ever so gracious. Can't wait to see 'Pad Man'. Much love and luck."



Akshay Kumar Has A Big Heart

Ranveer Singh tweeted, "Big man with a big heart! Akshay Kumar, grateful to you sir, much love and respect."



We Should Applaud Akshay

Trade analyst Amod Mehra told Spotboye, ''It's a very sensible and bold decision -- in the better interest of both. We should applaud Akshay. This year has a lot of clashes at the box-office and Akshay has set the ball rolling for an example to be followed.''

''It's a healthy sign of maturity which would not only benefit the industry but every cine-goer. Ego has not come in Akshay's way. Stardom has been kept aside and the film has been kept in mind. Superb.''



Hail Akshay Kumar For His Gesture

Ravi Sibbal of PVR Juhu told the web portal, "We are very happy. Hail Akshay Kumar for the sweet gesture. Now both the films will run on their individual merit. If two movies clash at the ticket windows, public goes by only reviews and word-of-mouth which is often not the only yardstick that one should follow as his/her personal choice may vary from the film critics or the person who has (mis)guided him."



Akshay Has Done A Great Service

Senior producer Ramesh Taurani said that both films will have good breathing space. "Akshay Kumar has done a great service to the film industry. Bhansali has undergone a lot in Padmaavat."



Akshay Is Such A Big Star Says Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said in a press conference, ''You all know our film got made after facing a lot of difficulties. We chose January 25 as the release date, which was Akshayji's. So, today we requested Akshay if he could shift the release. He is such a big star. It would have been a problem for us had the two films released together.''



I Will Be Grateful To Him

"He is aware of all our difficulties. So, it didn't take him even two minutes and he said, ‘You do whatever and whenever, I am with you.' It takes a large heart and a lot of goodness. I will be grateful to him for a lifetime for what he has done.''



Bollywood Is Proud Of Akshay

"I think the world can see that this is the industry, which stands by each other and supports each other. The whole fraternity is proud of what Akshay has done. Otherwise it would have been impossible for us to release.''

