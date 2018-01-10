 »   »   » DANCE ALERT! Salman Khan & Co. Begin Shooting For The First Song Of Race 3

After the stupendous success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will be next seen in an altogether new avatar in Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

While the film is currently on the shooting floors, there has been a tremendous buzz about every little detail related to this action thriller franchise. This morning, we learnt that the team have begin shooting for the first track of the film. Scrolld down to read details...



Lights, Camera & Dance! Producer Ramesh Taurani took to Twitter to announce the commencement of song shoot. Featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, it will definitely be intriguing to witness the duo shaking a leg together after the chartbuster 'Jumme Ki Raat'.

The Director Is Calling The Shots Here Too Remo D'Souza will not only be directing the film but also choreographing the first song. Ramesh shared this news on Twitter saying, "Shooting our first song on #race3 with my Director and the best Choreographer in the country @remodsouza @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial".





Remo On Working With Salman For The First Time He was quoted as saying, "I don't have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can't say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing."





When Jacqueline Fernandez Canned Her First Shot With Salman Khan For Race 3 The 'Judwaa 2' actress admitted to Mumbai Mirror in an interview that she she was a bundle of nerves when she gave her first shot for Race 3 with Salman. She was quoted as saying, "I really look up to Salman which is why when I face the camera with him, I still get all fidgety, forget my lines and have that OMG! feeling."





Keep Guessing! Earlier while speaking to a leading daily Taurani had said, "In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."







After the first look of Salman Khan and the leaked image of Anil Kapoor, the audience is highly anticipating to witness the action thriller.



Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. It will lock horns with Anil Kapoor- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan on Eid 2018.

