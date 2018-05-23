 »   »   » Did Deepika Padukone Offend Priyanka Chopra & Her Fans? Gets Bashed Mercilessly For Being 'Jealous'

What Went Wrong?

It all happened when the interviewer asked Deepika, 'What is it like working with someone like Priyanka Chopra?'

To which Deepika replied, "It's fun working with people. It's always fun collaborating with people, who have the same vision for whatever that it is you are trying to create."

Wondering Why Fans Didn't Like Deepika's Answer?

Fans felt Deepika Padukone should have taken Priyanka Chopra's name directly rather than mentioning 'people' because when Priyanka is asked about Deepika, her replies are very sweet and full of praise for her.

Here's What Fans Commented..

"Why is it hard to compliment your fellow co-star, in this case Priyanka Chopra and say it was a great working together etc etc .. instead of talking in parables .. this is why the media put women against each other." [sic]

Ahem!

"What a chop! "What was it like working with Priyanka Chopra?" Hahaha... #gopriyankaqueen﻿"

Fans Bash Dippy

"What an evasive answer when asked about how it was working with Priyanka Chopra. The interviewer asked about Priyanka so why is she taking about ‘people'. It's not bad to prop up others and compliment them Deepika!﻿" [sic]

Deepika Trolled For Her 'Serious Face' Too

An user also commented﻿, "She says the stupidest things with a serious face. It's very funny.﻿" [sic]

Fans Unhappy With Deepika's Interview

Apart from speaking about Priyanka, Deepika also got trolled for her interview and an user commented, "It is unbelievable how she became successful because she cannot put together two sentences. All her interviews are absolute rubbish.﻿" [sic]