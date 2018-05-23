English
 »   »   » Did Deepika Padukone Offend Priyanka Chopra & Her Fans? Gets Bashed Mercilessly For Being 'Jealous'

Did Deepika Padukone Offend Priyanka Chopra & Her Fans? Gets Bashed Mercilessly For Being 'Jealous'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

When Bajirao Mastani released in 2015, fans couldn't stop praising Priyanka Chopra-Deepika Padukone's friendship and the duo was often seen complimenting each other but things went wrong when both got busy with their Hollywood debut and constant comparison sowed a seed of 'competition' between them and the news of their cold war was all over the media.

Recently, both Deepika & Priyanka attended the Met Gala 2018 but what grabbed everyone's attention that despite being at the same place, the duo avoided bumping into each other. And now, Deepika's latest interview at Cannes 2018 is adding more fuel to their cold war rumours. The actress also received flak from Priyanka's fans as they felt Dippy offended PeeCee!

What Went Wrong?

It all happened when the interviewer asked Deepika, 'What is it like working with someone like Priyanka Chopra?'

To which Deepika replied, "It's fun working with people. It's always fun collaborating with people, who have the same vision for whatever that it is you are trying to create."

Wondering Why Fans Didn't Like Deepika's Answer?

Fans felt Deepika Padukone should have taken Priyanka Chopra's name directly rather than mentioning 'people' because when Priyanka is asked about Deepika, her replies are very sweet and full of praise for her.

Here's What Fans Commented..

"Why is it hard to compliment your fellow co-star, in this case Priyanka Chopra and say it was a great working together etc etc .. instead of talking in parables .. this is why the media put women against each other." [sic]

Ahem!

"What a chop! "What was it like working with Priyanka Chopra?" Hahaha... #gopriyankaqueen﻿"

Fans Bash Dippy

"What an evasive answer when asked about how it was working with Priyanka Chopra. The interviewer asked about Priyanka so why is she taking about ‘people'. It's not bad to prop up others and compliment them Deepika!﻿" [sic]

Deepika Trolled For Her 'Serious Face' Too

An user also commented﻿, "She says the stupidest things with a serious face. It's very funny.﻿" [sic]

Fans Unhappy With Deepika's Interview

Apart from speaking about Priyanka, Deepika also got trolled for her interview and an user commented, "It is unbelievable how she became successful because she cannot put together two sentences. All her interviews are absolute rubbish.﻿" [sic]

If you haven't watched the interview yet, watch it here and let us know what do you think about the same?

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 11:27 [IST]
Other articles published on May 23, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue