 »   »   »  WAIT WHAT? Did Shilpa Shetty Date Salman Khan After An Ugly Break Up With Akshay Kumar? Spills Beans

Shilpa On Dating Salman

"We didn't go out on a date as such. In those days, actors shared a great camaraderie. Salman is a very humble, loving and grounded human being," said Shilpa.

Salman Used To Visit Shilpa's House At Midnight

She also reveals how close Salman was to her family and revealed, "I remember, he would come to my house even at midnight sometimes, and by that time I'd already be asleep. Then Salman and my dad would sit down and drink a few pegs together."

When Shilpa Saw Salman Crying

"I remember, when my dad passed away, Salman came home, went straight to the bar table, laid his head down on it and cried," asserted Shilpa.

Shilpa Also Revealed How She Met Her Mr. Right Raj Kundra

"Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag.

I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London."

And.. Here's How The Love Blossomed Between Them

"At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That's how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty On Facing Heartbreaks

Apparently, she was hinting at her ex-boyfriend. She said, "I will have to dig it out from the grave."

Later, Shilpa also revealed about her blind-dating and said, "There was this boy who would call me up every evening. I was in college at that time, and which girl wouldn't like the attention at that age? In those days, we just had a landline, and I would wait for him to call every evening."

She Further Added...

"As soon as my father would get home, I would disconnect the phone. The boy would call himself Mr X, and this blind-dating continued for nearly three or four months.

One fine day, I asked him to meet me at a bus stop, but he never showed up. I decided to break up with him after that."

Who's More Romantic - Shilpa Or Raj?

When asked about the same, Shilpa was quick to take her hubby's name and said, "Obviously, Raj is more romantic."