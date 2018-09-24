 »   »   »  Ganesh Visarjan At RK Studios: Ranbir Kapoor Steps Out With Rishi, Randhir & Rajiv Kapoor

Related Articles
Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Brahmastra in Bulgaria landed in Mumbai just a few days ago and straight away visited the RK Studios along with his father Rishi Kapoor and uncles Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor to take part in the Ganesh puja and Visarjan ceremony. A large crowd gathered at the festivity, as the Kapoors have been bringing the Ganapati idol to the studios during the festival since quite a few years now.
The Sanju actor, Ranbir Kapoor sported sunglasses and a crisp white shirt along with a blue bandana and looked dapper as usual. Thankfully, this time the Ganesh Visarjan took place peacefully, as a few years back, the crowd had swelled to such a huge number that Rishi Kapoor got irritated and slapped a journalist and a few fans as well and the whole atmosphere had got chaotic. View the Ganesh Visarjan 2018 pictures at the RK Studios below...
Ranbir Kapoor
The star of the gathering was none other than Ranbir Kapoor and a huge crowd followed him during the Ganesh Visarjan. Thankfully, everything went on peaceful and as planned this time.
Rishi Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor sported a blue t-shirt along with sunglasses and is seen praying to Lord Ganapati. There's a big fanfare behind him as well and we're glad that he didn't lose his cool this time.
Randhir & Rajiv Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's uncles Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor were also present during the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony and Randhir has rarely missed the festivities at the RK Studios.
Would This Be Their Last Ganesh Visarjan At The RK Studios?
The Kapoors had previously announced that they're planning to sell the iconic RK Studios and if that ever happens, this might be their last Ganesh Visarjan at the studio.