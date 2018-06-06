 »   »   »  Jacqueline Fernandez: Salman Khan Has Been A Huge, Positive Force For Me!

Jacqueline Calls Salman 'One Of Her Biggest Supporters'

The actress shared, "We've known each other quite well for quite some time now, from the time I came to India. He has been one of my biggest supporters."



The Film Which Changed Her Life Forever

"Salman has been a friend from the time I didn't even know if I should really sign a film or not. Then, of course, being a part of Kick really changed things for me".



The Feeling Is Mutual

She further adds, "To me, Salman is a family. I respect him a lot and would do anything for him, and I know the feeling is mutual. I really appreciate the fact that we can be really honest with each other. I respect him a lot, I feel like he has been a huge, positive force for me".



Salman Is A Nice Man With A Big Heart

Earlier while speaking to IANS, Jacqueline had said, "There is an energy around him that might just make you feel intimidated when you meet Salman first time. I do not think he means to be like that but his aura is very strong... even after years, as a friend and co-star, when I am with him on set, I still get very very nervous, conscious... God knows what. I forget my dialogues at times. We all are more relaxed when we are just chatting and chilling. However, in the beginning, I used to be conscious even off sets. I think with time, that has gone. Once you know him, you realize he is really a nice man with big heart."

