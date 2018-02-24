 »   »   » Kareena Kapoor Wants To Star In A Kannada Movie! Read Details

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor revealed that she'd love to star in a Kannada movie someday despite not knowing the language.

Biffes

She spoke at the Bangalore International Film Festival (Biffes) and we hope a Kannada film-maker would approach her.

Sharing The Stage

Kareena Kapoor also shared the stage with Rang De Basanti director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra at the Bangalore International Film Festival (Biffes).

Cutting Across Barriers

Kareena Kapoor stated that cinema crosses all barriers and it doesn't matter which language an actor stars in.

Blood & Lifeline

Kareena Kapoor also stated that cinema is her blood and her lifeline and can never live without it.

So True

Several Bollywood celebrities debuted in Kannada movies before making it big in Bollywood.

It's Real, Folks!

Juhi Chawla, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone first debuted in Kannada films before taking a footstep in Bollywood.

Kannada Movie

We hope Kareena Kapoor will star in a Kannada movie as soon as possible, peeps! It sounds interesting.