 »   »   » Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary Shot On Real Locations

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming espionage thriller Aiyaary is shot on real locations across Delhi, Sri Nagar, and London.

The film which is set against the army background is shot at real locations to meet the peculiar needs of director Neeraj Pandey. The filmmaker who is known to give importance to intricate details opted for real locations to shoot the espionage thriller.



The earlier films of the director too showcased Neeraj Pandey's realistic approach to filmmaking, as M.S. Dhoni being a biopic too was shot at Dhoni's house and school. For Aiyaary too, director Neeraj Pandey took to realistic filmmaking.



While the locations in Kashmir showcased the cast and crew at the army front, Delhi indulged into more of the political side. As the trailer suggests Sidharth Malhotra aka Major Jai Bakshi going rogue, the scandalous parts are shot in London.



The poster of the film too emphasized on the locations of the film along with the characters. The poster vividly showcases the London Bridge, India Gate, and mountains of Kashmir.



'Aiyaary' revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways, the film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee.



Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, 'Aiyaary' also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.



Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. Aiyaary will showcase the ace filmmaker's hold over the genre after films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom, M.S.Dhoni, A Wednesday.



The trailer of Aiyaary has got everyone hooked and is adding to the excitement of the film.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 9th February, 2018.



