 »   »   »  Race 3 New Song: For Salman Khan & Co, The 'Party Chale On & On'!

    With just few days remaining for Salman Khan's Race 3 to hit the theatrical screens, the makers have now dropped a brand new song to add more to our anticipation levels. While 'Heereye' was all about Salman Khan- Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling hot moves and 'Selfish' revolved around love, the latest song titled 'Party Chale On' has the entire Race 3 cast- Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor setting the dance floor on fire with their moves.

    Salman reunites with Mika Singh for the the most happening party number of the season 'Party Chale On' for Race 3. The super-hit duo have earlier delivered multiple chartbusters that still get the audience grooving to its foot tapping tunes.

    san

    After collaborating for Dhinka Chika (Ready), Desi Beat (Bodyguard), Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) and Aaj ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Salman Khan and Mika Singh create sparks yet again with Race 3's Party Chale On.

    Check it out right away here-


    Superstar Salman Khan took to twitter and wrote,"Party Chale On ! Song ka link - http://bit.ly/PartyChaleOnOfficialSong ... ... @Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem @VickyHardik @MikaSingh @IuliaVantur @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @gaana #Race3 #Race3ThisEid #PartyChaleOn"

    The action franchise is known to deliver chartbuster party songs with every film, the third installment takes the music quotient a level higher with the addition of music sensation Mika Singh to the Race family.

    The video features the ensemble cast grooving to the party number in a club setting.

    Composed by Vicky and Hardik, 'Party Chale On' is crooned by Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur.

    Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is set to break the box office records.

    Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

    Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

    Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 14:51 [IST]
