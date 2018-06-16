 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment 'Sanjay Dutt Should Play Himself In Sanju'

Related Articles
It's known fact that Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor don't see each other eye to eye as they share a bitter past owing to their common ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. Recently, while promoting Race 3 Salman was asked about Sanju trailer and his reaction and the actor ended up taking a dig at Ranbir.
He had said, "I was wondering why is someone other than him (Dutt) is playing his part in the film. I think the last 7-8 years of his life in the movie should have been done by himself as no one can do it better than him," opined Salman.
Now Ranbir Kapoor has indirectly reacted to Salman's comment and gave a befitting reply to the Superstar.
Ranbir Reacts To Salman’s Comment
In a recent media interaction, Ranbir Kapoor said, "It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role."
He Further Added..
"Whether people see me in 40-year old Sanjay Dutt's avatar or 20-year old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt."
In A Recent Media Interaction Ranbir Also Talked About Going Nervous In Front Of Sanjay Dutt
"I was scared to death when I saw him on the sets. We were shooting for the first scene, when a 60-year-old Sanjay Dutt is looking into the mirror and talking to himself. He was sitting behind the monitor and laughing.
I was just busy observing him as he laughed, joked, moved his neck back. I used to just make notes about every time I used to meet him. I got obsessed with him."
Earlier Also Ranbir Had Admitted Being In Totally We Of Sanjay Dutt
When asked if he make any special observations about Dutt to portray him better, Ranbir said, "I have always been a Sanjay Dutt fan. For me, it was a fan trying to play his icon. So, I think the hardest thing I did was to give myself the confidence that I can play this man."
Earlier Ranbir Was Not Confident Enough To Play Sanjay Dutt
"When Raju sir told me about this film, I didn't have the confidence because I thought I wouldn't be able to do it. I don't have the courage, don't have the understanding or the acting chops to do it."
This Is Why Ranbir Said ‘Yes’ To Sanju
Speaking about the main reason why he agreed to play Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir revealed, "This is not an acting gig for me. I haven't tried to show good acting, bad acting or showcase my talent. I think it was just the opportunity to be part of a story of a person who I consider to be my icon."
Sanju Releases On June 29!
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Also joining the ensemble cast are Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal.
