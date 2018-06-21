 »   »   »  Attracting Luck After Dating Alia Bhatt? Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Going To Hollywood!

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor Terribly Excited About Brahmastra, Reveals A Shocking Detail About The Film!
- Ranbir Kapoor Deeply In Love With Alia Bhatt; Says When In Love, Even Water Tastes Like Sherbet!
- Ranbir Kapoor Went BANKRUPT After Jagga Jasoos's Failure; Reveals How Bhansali Almost BROKE His Back
- PIC TALK: Did Alia Bhatt Step Out Wearing Ranbir Kapoor's Barcelona Jersey Jacket? Fans Think So
- Funny Race 3 Memes! SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan TROLL Salman Khan In Their Style!
- Ranbir Kapoor Reveals The Plot Of His Period Action 'Shamshera' & It's Something Unexpected!
- Sanju: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Admits He REJECTED Ranbir Kapoor; Wanted To REPLACE Him With Ranveer Singh
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Unfaithful To A Role In A Film For This Reason!
- Rishi Kapoor Once FIRED Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir Kapoor & Said 'Isko Tere Jaisa Mat Bana'
- Did Madhuri Dixit Call Rajkumar Hirani To Delete Her Scenes In Sanju? Here Is The Truth!
- Ranbir Kapoor Might Prove Katrina Wrong About Alia Bhatt! Sounds Damn Serious About Marriage & Kids
- Ranbir Kapoor Ignores Katrina Kaif While Singing Praises Of Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!
After Ranbir Kapoor started dating Alia Bhatt, things seem to be going right for the actor as Sanju is receiving positive responses and things are all bright and beautiful. After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's stint in Hollywood, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his Hollywood dreams and his statement will just crack you up. He really knows how to make the audiences laugh and as an actor, knows what works and what does not work for him. So would Ranbir Kapoor debut in Hollywood soon? Here's what he had to say,
"I am not that confident about myself. I am low on confidence, is I may say so. And today thankfully I have a body of work that I don't need to audition. But if you send me to Hollywood and say audition for this film-maker, I don't know if I will be able to be good at it."
Ranbir Kapoor Further Commented
"So I think it's a confidence issue and now I am spoilt because I am a working professional."
Ranbir Is Shy To Audition In Hollywood
"People have my films to see if this guy can deliver or not. But yes, I am shy to audition," the Sanju actor summed it up.
No Hollywood Dreams!
So there you go, folks! Ranbir Kapoor clarified that he'll never star in a Hollywood movie, let alone auditioning for it.
On The Work Front
Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Sanju, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018.
Expectations Are Much Higher!
After watching the teaser and trailer of Sanju, the expectations are now much higher regarding the biopic and we're sure, that the movie will not disappoint the audiences and they'll love it as much as they loved the promos.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.