 »   »   »  World Mental Health Day: Deepika Padukone Shares A Powerful Message To Fight Depression!

Today is World Mental Health day and Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle by posting a powerful video about depression awareness and how to cope up with the deadly mental condition that's hurting millions of people not only in India, but all around the world. Several people are not even aware that they're suffering from depression and that's a major cause of worry, as without professional help, they might end up doing something drastic to their lives that would not only affect themselves, but also the people around them.

Deepika Padukone also gave out a powerful caption to her video by mentioning, "90% of India's population is unaware of what they're experiencing mentally & emotionally.There are others who refuse to seek help due to the stigma attached to mental illnesses. In 2014, I shared my story. Today I urge you to share yours too using the hashtag #NotAshamed @tlllfoundation."

Check out the video below...

The video is so powerful, right? Deepika Padukone has been helping people suffering from depression since close to 3 years now and her NGO 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' is spreading its wings all across the country and reaching out to people who need help to cope up with their depression.

During an interview in 2015, Deepika Padukone had said about her condition as, "There were days when I would feel okay, but at times, within a day, there was a roller-coaster of feelings. Finally, I accepted my condition. The counselling helped, but only to an extent. Then, I took medication, and today I am much better."