 »   »   »  Ali Abbas Zafar Talks About Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Special Bond

Salman Urged Ali To Make Bharat

''Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I'm not good at adaptations because till the time I don't write my own stuff, I don't know whether I'll be able to direct it well. I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That's how Bharat happened.''

He Is A Great Listener

''It's a different film for both of us. Something Salman's gonna push himself hard to get right. That's exciting because the film is unexplored territory. The good thing about Salman is that he's a great listener, he will hear you out because it's your film. After that he'll be like, ‘I'm gonna stand by you but as an experienced person this is what I think'.''

Salman Troubles The People He Loves

''That gives me a different point of view. He's supportive. He's always there when you need his advice. He has the most wicked sense of humour. People feel intimidated by him but he's extremely funny. He can mimic other actors perfectly. But his finest quality is that he's an honest person. If he doesn't like something, he's not gonna disguise it. Also, I guess, he troubles the people he loves. If he doesn't like you, he'll never trouble you."

On Directing Bharat

"I hope we can do justice to it. Everyone, from the cast and the crew is working together to bring the best film out on Eid, 2019. We're not leaving any stone unturned."