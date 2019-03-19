Alia Bhatt's Wait Comes To An End; Bags Her First Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Opposite Salman Khan
A few weeks ago, we had reported that Salman Khan is all set to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 20 years for a love story. he actor-director had last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. The news of their reunion created a flutter of excitement on social media and immediately, various speculations about the film's leading lady started doing the rounds.
Well folks, the cat is now finally out of the bag. The film has been titled Inshallah and Salman has revealed the name of the film's leading lady.
Alia Bhatt To Share Screen Space With Salman For The First Time
Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and posted, "It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial."
It's Been A Long Wait, Says Alia
"I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait," tweeted the 'Kalank' actress.
Alia Can't Wait To Join Salman & Sanjay On This Journey
She further wrote, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called "Inshallah" ❤ #Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982."
This Is Quite Exciting!
Earlier, a source close to SLB had told Mumbai Mirror, "Both of them (Salman & Bhansali). have been looking to team up on a film for a while now. Everything has now fallen into place.He had discussed the idea with Salman before the release of his last directorial, Padmaavat. Salman is equally excited to collaborate with him."
Meanwhile, there were various rumours floating in that the film also stars Shahrukh Khan. But now, the latest reports suggest that Salman is the only male lead in the film. Rumours are also rife that the film is a remake of Baiju Bawra. However, there's no official confirmation about the same.
