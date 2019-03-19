Akshay Kumar To Contest Lok Sabha Elections On BJP Ticket? The Actor Has This To Say!

Akshay Kumar Sets The Record Straight

While quizzed about reports of him making his political career debut, Akshay said, "No, I won't be contesting any elections."

Politics Is Not My Agenda, Says Akshay

He further said, "Politics is not on my agenda. I feel what I am doing through my films, I will never be able to do that through politics."

PM Modi's Tweet

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had tagged top politicians and actors, including Akshay, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and other B-town celebs on Twitter urging them to "encourage" people to vote in record numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Akshay Kumar's Reply

Akshay Kumar had replied back to the Prime Minister with a tweet that read, "Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters."