Deepika Padukone Is Tired Of Being Compared To Ranveer Singh In The Fashion Department

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood's 'it' couple. The two are not only ruling Bollywood's box office and the hearts of audiences, but they are also the most fashion-forward couple in Bollywood. Ranveer's outrageous outfits sometimes shock, sometimes inspire his fans. But Deepika is tired of constantly being compared to him in the fashion department. Read what she had to say!

At a recent event in Mumbai, Deepika got talking about constantly being criticized for her fashion, and compared with Ranveer. She said, "I don't get it, I wear a white shirt and blue jeans, they'll be like so boring, why can't she try something fun? And when I try something fun, it's like oh now she is trying to be like her husband, she should just stick to doing the classic stuff she always does. What do you want?" Deepika also answered questions on MeToo, mental health and other issues at the event.

After Padmaavat, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen on screen together again in Kabir Khan's '83. Deepika will play Ranveer's on-screen wife, Romi Dev, in this movie about Kapil Dev and India's 1983 World Cup win.

Apart from '83, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on acid attack victim, Laxmi Agarwal.

