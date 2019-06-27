Deepika Padukone Wants To Play Her Father Prakash Padukone On The Big Screen!

Deepika Wants To Play This Sports Legend On The Big Screen

The actress said that she would like to play her father Prakash Padukone, who became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. She was quoted as saying, "I understand the gender issue (smiles). But if I had to play a sports person, then it would be him or any sports legend from that era."

Here's The Reason Why She Would Love To Play Her Father On-screen

"That's because of what they achieved in the circumstances, within the limited exposure and knowledge versus the kind of funds, facilities and visibility available to athletes today. But in spite of all that, to achieve that greatness and legendary status is commendable. Our yesteryear athletes inspire me."

Speaking About Her Upcoming Films

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' where she plays a character named Malti. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Delhi girl, Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in this movie.

Deepika Will Also Be Seen In Kabir Singh's '83

The actress plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in this film which has Ranveer Singh playing the former Indian captain, Kapil Dev who led the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup.