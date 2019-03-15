English
    Inside Alia Bhatt's 26th Birthday Bash: Actress Rings In Her Special Day With Cakes & Lots Of Love!

    Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Birthday; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    Alia Bhatt who turns 26 today celebrated her birthday today with a midnight bash which was attended by her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Masaba Gupta, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan, Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt and Alia's parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt too were a part of the celebrations.

    Dressed in a pretty black-and-white floral dress, Alia's dazzling smile stole the show as she cut three cakes with her gang of girls cheering and singing 'Happy Birthday to you...' by her side. We bring you some of the inside pictures here.

    'Happy Birthday To Alia'

    In this picture, Alia is seen cutting her birthday cake while her family and close pals are singing the birthday song.

    Posers

    Alia Bhatt looks lovely as she is seen posing with one of her birthday cakes in front of her.

    A Closer Look At Alia's Birthday Cake

    The sight of this delicious cake which has 'Happy Birthday Darling Alia' written over it looks quite mouth-watering.

    'Girls Wanna Have Fun'

    Masaba Gupta shared this picture from Alia's birthday party and wrote, "You were pure magic since we were babies... and you continue to be pure magic... Happy birthday, Alu."

    Daddy's Little Girl

    The 'Gully Boy' actress strikes a cute pose with her daddy dearest Mahesh Bhatt.

    Meanwhile, check out this inside video here-

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Filmy Chutzpah (@filmy_chutzpah) on Mar 14, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

    Mahesh Bhatt also shared a throwback video to wish his daughter in the cutest way possible. He wrote, "Some memories do not wither with time. Happy birthday, Alia." 

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Mahesh Bhatt (@maheshfilm) on Mar 14, 2019 at 7:40pm PDT

    Soni Razdan too shared a picture and captioned it as, "Happy, happy birthday sweet Alia... your light is shining brighter each day... Wish you all the light love and the bestest best of the rest in your life. Keep shining. Love you."

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on Mar 14, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

    Read more about: alia bhatt
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 12:18 [IST]
