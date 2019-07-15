Koena Mitra SLAMS Nora Fatehi's Batla House Song 'O Saki Saki'; Calls It A 'Mess'

It's raining remakes in Bollywood! The latest one is Batla House's song, 'O Saki Saki' which is a recreated version of Koena Mitra's song from her 2004 film, 'Musafir'. The new version has been picturised on Nora Fatehi, who previously recreated Sushmita Sen's 'Dilbar' for Satyameva Jayate.

However, it looks like the original 'Saki' girl Koena isn't impressed with Nora's version. The actress took to her Twitter handle to slam the song after the makers unveiled its teaser. Koena wrote, "My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why Batla House, why?"

However, she further added, "PS: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride."

Check out her tweets here.

While the original song was crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the recreated version has been performed by Tulsi Kumar and Neha Kakkar.

This is not the first time a remake of a song has been criticized. Previously, Lata Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar had slammed Total Dhamaal song 'Mungda' which was picturized on Sonakshi Sinha. Usha was quoted as saying, "Our songs were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct." Her sister Lata had further added, "We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?"

Coming back to 'Batla House', the makers will unveil Nora Fatehi's 'O Saki Saki' version today. Till then, you folks can check its teaser here.

Batla House starring John Abraham is inspired by the controversial Batla House encounter of 2008. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is slated to release on August 15, 2019 and will lock horns with Prabhas's Saaho and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal.

