After Raveena Tandon, Rangoli Chandel Issues A Strong Statement About Zaira Wasim Quitting Movies

Actress Zaira Wasim, best known for her performance in Dangal, recently announced her 'disassociation' from Bollywood much to the shock of all concerned. Explaining her decision, she said that her profession was spoiling her relationship with god and added that she was unhappy about her 'line of work'. As expected, her comments gained traction on social media for a variety of reasons. Actress Raveena Tandon too reacted to this shocking development and asked her to keep her 'regressive' views to herself.

"Doesn't matter if two film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves .I standby and love my industry,all the opportunities it gives to everyone. Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from," she tweeted.

Now, Rangoli Chandel has reacted to the Zaira Wasim's shocking decision and urged fans to understand her 'dilemma'. She also indicated that she does not support those who 'bullied' the young girl for taking the unexpected step.

"People should stop lashing out at Zaira Wasim and try and understand her inner conflicts, what is a kid supposed to do if a religion forbids you from singing, dancing, imitating or depicting life? Rather than bullying her we must understand her dilemma," she added

Rangoli went on to add that the Zaira Wasim situation highlights the need to 'personalise' religion.

"In Hinduism especially Bhakti is all filled with devotional songs and dances, Kathak was a dance form for temples, Mugals brought it to darbars. e need to understand in Hinduism we need not follow any God we can form a God of our choice which is called Isht Devta which means Personal God, today's day and age we need to personalise realigion and not follow what was established thousands years ago," (sic) added Rangoli.

Many people feel that Zaira Wasim had the potential to make it big in Bollywood, which makes her decision to quit quite heartbreaking.

