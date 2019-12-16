Ranveer Singh Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Got Frustrated When He Refused To Play 'Khilji'

As surprising as it sounds, Ranveer Singh had initially refused to portray Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. The actor made this unexpected revelation while interacting with Rajeev Masand at CNN News 18's actors' roundtable, where stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Vijay Varma were also present.

Ranveer said, "I found the character so loathsome, so despicable and so dark, so messed up. It was out of sheer fright and fear that I told Sanjay sir that this might take me into sort of a hole that I may not come out of. I can see myself going a bit barmy on this guy and I don't know if I was at that stage in my life. I was very happy. DP (Deepika Padukone) and I were gonna get married. It was all roses. Touchwood, Joolelaal." (sic)

Ranveer also revealed how hard it was for Mr Bhansali to convince him to portray the role of Khilji. The Gully Boy actor narrated an interesting story about SLB and said, "I remember that one moment on his balcony eating macchi curry. We were just going back and forth. I was apprehensive and he got frustrated. He could not have said another word to convince me. He just got frustrated, he put his chawal back in his plate like this (slams hands on table aggressively). 'My boy don't you want to play a character who's got 75 kilo ba**s?' I was like you know what? I mean I'm on." (sic)

Well, Ranveer must not have regretted, listening to Bhansali's advice! Padmaavat not only brought him a myriad of praises but also a few prestigious awards.

Ranveer was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. His next is Kabir Khan's '83. Recently, the Simmba actor also shared the first look poster of his yet another upcoming film - Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

