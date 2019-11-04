Shah Rukh Khan, Wife Gauri Khan & Kids Aryan, AbRam & Suhana Squeeze Memories Into A Frame!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on November 2, 2019. A day later, wife Gauri Khan took to her Instagram page to share a special picture where she along with her hubby and kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are seen posing for a happy click with snow-capped mountains in the background.

Gauri captioned the picture, "Squeezing memories into one frame..." Check out the photo here.

The click seems to be from a recent family vacation. While Shah Rukh, daughter Suhana, younger son AbRam and wife Gauri are seen donning blue jackets; Aryan is the odd man out in his beige jacket.

Shah Rukh Khan too recently thanked everyone for showering him with love and blessings on his birthday. The actor wrote, "And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all."

King Khan celebrated his birthday with his fans at an event in Mumbai. At the event, he also opened up about his sabbatical from work post 'Zero'. The actor said, "Whenever I had injuries, I worked despite the injuries, so I never did fully recover. Therefore, I thought that I will take some time out, recover fully, which I have. My children were going to college, so I thought I had to spend time with them. And I wanted to think about such stories for my films that people will like."

