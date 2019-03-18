Sharmila Tagore Praises Sara Ali Khan: 'She Is A Wonderful Actress, I Am Very Proud Of Her'
Sara Ali Khan has not only charmed her fans with her humility, candour and acting chops, but also managed to impress her grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Recently the 'Aradhna' actress graced the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019 where she was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to the Hindi cinema.
Later when Sharmila interacted with the media, she was all praises for her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and also spoke about Taimur being under constant spotlight.
Sara Looks Very Much Like Her Mother, Says Sharmila
Speaking about Sara Ali Khan at the event, Sharmila Tagore said that she looks very much like her mother.
The Veteran Actress Is All Praises For Sara
Sharmila told media reporters, "I am so impressed with Sara in all her interviews more than the films." We too agree with her on this!
Sharmila Tagore Is Very Proud Of Sara
She further added, "Of course she is a wonderful actress but all her interviews shows that how humble, how polite, how savvy she is. I am very proud of her".
This Is What She Has To Say About The Constant Spotlight On Taimur
Sharmila Tagore said, "This is the age of social media. I am very old fashioned. I don't think children should be exposed to all this".
