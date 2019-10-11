Tiger Shroff Reveals Why He Would Never Dare To Compete With Varun Dhawan Or Ranveer Singh!

Tiger Shroff's Fans Were Disappointed When He Was Bullied In SOTY2

While speaking with the entertainment portal, Tiger revealed that right after 'Baaghi 2', he was seen being bullied by college kids in 'Student Of The Year 2' and that wasn't quite appreciated by his fans.

Tiger Says SOTY 2 Didn't Fare As Expected

The 'War' star revealed that he gave a lot of feedback on 'Baaghi 3' script to the makers and they were kind enough to listen to them.

The actor said, "SOTY 2 recovered the money but didn't fare as well as we had hoped for. I had a lot of feedback [on the script]. Ahmed sir [director] and the producer [Sajid Nadiadwala] were kind enough to hear my suggestions."

Playing One's Strength To The Maximum

Reacting to critics pointing out that he always plays it safe by sticking to the action genre, Tiger said an actor needs to exploit his strengths to the maximum when there's so much competition in the industry.

The actor said, "I can't be compared to anyone else in my generation in the genre of films that I do."

The Actor Would Never Dare To Compete With Varun Dhawan Or Ranveer Singh

Tiger explained, "I would never dare to compete with Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh. I can't do comedy like them. So, it's fair to say that main apni jagah theek hoon. I am choosing roles that display my action abilities."