10 Years Of Golmaal 3: Kunal Kemmu Reveals Why He Was Nervous On The First Day Of Shoot

Golmaal 3, Rohit Shetty's third film in the Golmaal franchise will be completing 10 years on Thursday (November 5, 2020). The comic caper had an ensemble cast which included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Mithun Chakraborty and Ratna Pathak Shah. Golmaal 3 not just ticked the funny bone of the audience, but it even raked in good moolah at the box office.

Recently, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Kunal Kemmu who essayed the role of Laxman in the film, recalled his experience of shooting for Golmaal 3. The Malang actor also opened up about working with Mithun Chakraborty in the film.

Speaking about his initial reaction to the script, Kunal told the leading daily, "Right from the start, when Rohit told me about this film, I said 'There are already so many people, what will I do, I will get lost'. Then when I heard the script, I realised it's one of those franchises, for us it's just like a paid holiday. We love each other, there are great actors together."

The actor said that one tends to even forget they are shooting when the film is one like Golmaal 3. "We had so much fun on sets, on the off days we would play volleyball, then in the Goa schedule we were on jet skis and water sports," Kemmu walked down the memory lane.

Kunal said that the best part for him was that he got to work with his favourite actor Mithun Chakraborty. The actor was quoted as saying, "I'm his big fan, and he's such a gem of a person to work with, you soon forget that this is the Mithun Chakraborty, because he'll speak to you like he's your friend, and he does become one. He's a legend."

Kunal further revealed that he was quite nervous on the first day of shoot as he was joining the Golmaal cast for the first time. Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade had worked together in the previous instalment of the film.

Talking about how it took him some time to get into the skin of his character Laxman, Kunal shared, "It took me two days to get into the zone, as it was a new character. These guys had done two films before, and their characters were all loved. I didn't know what to do with my character and what Rohit wanted from me. But on the second day, I did one shot, and he said on mike 'Cut, okay, super, welcome to Golmaal'. He then added that you have got into the zone, now just have fun."

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in July this year.

