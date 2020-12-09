83: Kabir Khan Reveals How He Managed To Make Ranveer Singh Look Like Kapil Dev

Kabir Khan Wanted Ranveer To Catch Kapil Dev's Expressions

"I told Ranveer that it's not a look-alike contest, and it's not about how you look like Kapil Dev. It's about you taking on the persona... something that Ranveer has succeeded in doing. As a director, I could only observe and comment if it was right or wrong. But, the process of getting in the character was totally Ranveer," Kabir Khan added,

Ranveer Singh Spent Two Weeks With The Legendary Cricketer

As for the casting and the prep involved in moulding Ranveer into the legendary Indian cricket team captain, Kabir revealed that Mr Gaikwad, who worked on Ranveer's look has, worked very hard in terms of makeup. He added, "I think it was those two weeks we spent with Kapil Dev that made all the difference to the film, especially for Ranveer."

83 Will Release In 2021

He said that the actor picked up Dev's expressions in the time they spent together, and continued, "He held on to the expressions. I believe it's about getting the expressions right, something I told Ranveer right before the filming commenced." 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is based on the life of cricket legend Kapil Dev and India'sfirst World Cup win in 1983.