83: Kabir Khan Reveals How He Managed To Make Ranveer Singh Look Like Kapil Dev
Kabir Khan is currently awaiting the release of the sports drama 83. The film was set to release in 2020 but like most releases of 2020, the film didn't make it to the theatres due to the pandemic. Kabir Khan is known for many critically acclaimed films like Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His films have turned out to be commercial hits too, and fans have been excited about the big release starring Ranveer Singh.
In an interview with Free Press Journal, the director opened up about the casting and how Ranveer worked on his portrayal of Kapil Dev. He said, "It's a very difficult task, because what happens is, especially when its peculiar accent, the danger with something like that is that you can easily make it caricaturish, and that was big trap for us - do we fall in that trap and end up caricaturing Kapil Dev?"
Kabir Khan Wanted Ranveer To Catch Kapil Dev's Expressions
"I told Ranveer that it's not a look-alike contest, and it's not about how you look like Kapil Dev. It's about you taking on the persona... something that Ranveer has succeeded in doing. As a director, I could only observe and comment if it was right or wrong. But, the process of getting in the character was totally Ranveer," Kabir Khan added,
Ranveer Singh Spent Two Weeks With The Legendary Cricketer
As for the casting and the prep involved in moulding Ranveer into the legendary Indian cricket team captain, Kabir revealed that Mr Gaikwad, who worked on Ranveer's look has, worked very hard in terms of makeup. He added, "I think it was those two weeks we spent with Kapil Dev that made all the difference to the film, especially for Ranveer."
83 Will Release In 2021
He said that the actor picked up Dev's expressions in the time they spent together, and continued, "He held on to the expressions. I believe it's about getting the expressions right, something I told Ranveer right before the filming commenced." 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is based on the life of cricket legend Kapil Dev and India'sfirst World Cup win in 1983.
