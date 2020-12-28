Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary With A Visit To Gir Forest

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao complete 15 years of marital bliss today (December 28, 2020). The couple with their kids Azad and Ira, and nephew Imran Khan jetted off to Gir to celebrate the special occasion. According to reports, Aamir and his family are enjoying a three-day wildlife safari at Gir forest.

Lion Tales On wee hours of Sunday, Aamir and Kiran visited the Gir Forest and even got a rare sighting for the Asiatic Gir Lion there. Aamir Khan Shares His Experience Of Visiting Gir Forest After visiting the forest, Aamir penned a note to the Forest Minister to thank him for the experience. The actor wrote in his letter, "What a wonderful and unique experience this morning! In gratitude to the forest department for my important work of conservation being done here. It was our good fortune to spot the king of the jungle, with its native family. Best wishes and Thank You." Fam-Jam And Jungle Safari Before leaving for his three-day safari with wife Kiran, kids Azad and Ira, nephew Imran and his daughter Imaara in a special gypsy, Aamir greeted his fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had opened up about his love story with Kiran Rao while speaking with a Chinese portal. The Lagaan actor had revealed that he first met Kiran on the sets of Lagaan where she was one of the ADs on the sets.

The actor was quoted as saying, "But at that time we were not in a relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. After my separation and divorce, after some time I met her again. In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her for half an hour. When I put the phone down, I said, 'My God, I am so happy when I talk to her.' It struck me in that instant. Then we began dating, we began seeing each other. We lived together for a year or year and a half before we got married. I can never imagine my life without Kiran as my partner. I feel very blessed and I feel very grateful for it."

Speaking about work, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hank's critically acclaimed film Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

