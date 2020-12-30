Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Anniversary Celebration: Actor Croons Romantic Song For His Wife, Cuts Cake With Kids

Recently, superstar Aamir Khan and his director-wife Kiran Rao rang in their 15th wedding anniversary with their loved ones at Gir National Park. Aamir's son Azad, daughter Ira, nephew Imran Khan and his daughter Imara had also accompanied the couple on the trip. Meanwhile, several photos from Aamir and Kiran's wedding anniversary celebration have been doing the rounds on social media.

Have a look at them.

Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Celebrate Their Anniversary With A Multi-Tiered Cake We came across a few pictures shared by fan clubs in which Aamir is seen cutting a multi-tiered white cake with his wife Kiran, as Ira and Azad look on. The delicious cake had an 'AK' sign at the top to denote Kiran and Aamir's initials. Oh So Romantic! Aamir made his wife Kiran feel special by displaying his singing skills. The actor crooned classic tracks like 'Tum Bin Jaau Kahan' and 'Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein' to impress his lady love. Picture Perfect Post the anniversary celebration, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao posed for snaps with some of the guests at the resort in Gir National Park.

Speaking about work, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a key role. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.

