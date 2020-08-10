Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Release Postponed; Film To Hit Big Screens On Christmas 2021

With the ongoing pandemic and its adverse effects, some of the most anticipated films are going through a reshuffle of their release date as health and safety of people are of utmost importance. Aamir Khan's much awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha that was initially headed for a Christmas 2020 release, has now been shifted to Christmas 2021.

Aamir Khan has a long standing association with Christmas. All his movies released during Christmas have been super successful; be it 3 Idiots, PK, Dhoom 3, Dangal and more. His latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha which is based on Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, has already shot a few parts in Chandigarh and Kolkata before the nationwide lockdown was implicated. While the situation in the country remains to be crucial, the actor flew to Turkey to do recce for the film.

Ever since the makers dropped the first look of Aamir as a Sikh man, fans went berserk over it. Keeping the current scenario in mind, Aamir and makers have announced a new release date and shifted it from this December to next December as the movie deserves a grand release.

Presented by Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and helmed by Advait Chandan. The music is by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

