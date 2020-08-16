Aamir Khan Meets Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Raise Awareness About Paani Foundation

Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, recently met Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Turkey. As per the latest updates, the duo had a meeting at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion, in Istanbul, recently. Reportedly, Aamir Khan himself requested to meet the Turkish first lady, to raise awareness about his NGO.

To the unversed, Aamir Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, has established a non-profit NGO named Paani Foundation, that works in the drought-stricken areas of the various districts of Maharashtra state. Emine Erdogan, the Turkish first lady has been highly active with several humanitarian activities and social service projects.

According to the reports, Aamir Khan praised Emine Erdogan for her active participation in the humanitarian projects, which majorly works for the education of women and children. The Turkish first lady, on the other hand, expressed her admiration for Aamir's initiatives and lauded the actor for the courageous portrayal of social issues in his films.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Emine Erdogan took to her official social media pages to share the pictures clicked during her meeting with Aamir Khan. The Turkish first lady stated that she is looking forward to watch his much-awaited upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is majorly shot at the various parts of Turkey.