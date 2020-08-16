    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aamir Khan Meets Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Raise Awareness About Paani Foundation

      By
      |

      Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, recently met Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Turkey. As per the latest updates, the duo had a meeting at the presidential residence at the Huber Mansion, in Istanbul, recently. Reportedly, Aamir Khan himself requested to meet the Turkish first lady, to raise awareness about his NGO.

      To the unversed, Aamir Khan, along with his wife Kiran Rao, has established a non-profit NGO named Paani Foundation, that works in the drought-stricken areas of the various districts of Maharashtra state. Emine Erdogan, the Turkish first lady has been highly active with several humanitarian activities and social service projects.

      Aamir Khan Meets Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Raise Awareness About Paani Foundation

      According to the reports, Aamir Khan praised Emine Erdogan for her active participation in the humanitarian projects, which majorly works for the education of women and children. The Turkish first lady, on the other hand, expressed her admiration for Aamir's initiatives and lauded the actor for the courageous portrayal of social issues in his films.

      Emine Erdogan took to her official social media pages to share the pictures clicked during her meeting with Aamir Khan. The Turkish first lady stated that she is looking forward to watch his much-awaited upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is majorly shot at the various parts of Turkey.

      Read more about: aamir khan laal singh chaddha
      Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 22:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X