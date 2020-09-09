Aamir Khan Thanks Ministry Of Jal Shakti For Recognising ‘Paani Foundation’ And It’s Incredible Work

Recognising the remarkable work done by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Paani Foundation in conserving water, the Ministry of Jal Shakti took to their official social media handle to appreciate and celebrate the NGO's efforts towards prosperity.

The social media account of the ministry wrote, "Today we celebrate Paani Foundation, founded by renowned actor Sh. Amir Khan and his wife Smt. Kiran Rao. This NGO has been transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity.

'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' was an applauding initiative by the NGO.

#CelebratingNGO"

Addressing this recognition and encouraging words, superstar Aamir Khan took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt note thanking the Ministry and wrote,

"Kiran and I would like to thank the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on behalf of every member of Paani Foundation, for acknowledging our efforts 🙏.

Thank you for highlighting this people's movement against drought in Maharashtra. This would not be possible without the support of our donors, and every Maharashtrian who has contributed to this effort, and has been a part of this journey 🙏.

Your kind words fill us with hope and strength. We remain steadfast in our efforts, and are humbled to be working alongside thousands of water heroes in Maharashtra.

Thank you 🙏"

Aamir Khan has raised awareness to conserve water through his foundation. He is doing his bit to drive the mission of "Paani Foundation" to make Maharashtra drought free. The foundation works towards water conservation and watershed management across the villages in Maharashtra.

The superstar is currently busy with his much awaited upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan which is slated to be a Christmas 2021 release.

