Aftab Shivdasani Recalls Meeting Late Sushant Singh Rajput In Gym & Discussing Spirituality!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020 and left the entire nation mourning over his sudden demise. While some celebrities didn't know his closely, some knew him personally and got very much affected with his death. Actor Aftab Shivdasani, on the other hand, wasn't a close friend of Sushant, but used to meet Sushant regularly in a gym.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Hungama, Aftab recalled meeting Sushant in gym and said, "I was majorly shocked because he was somebody I knew. I used to interact with at the gym. And we used to have amazing conversations about astrophysics, quantum physics, spirituality and stuff about space and the stars, which I was keenly interested in."

Further speaking about Sushant, Aftab said that the Raabta actor seemed vibrant, joyful and full of life. Aftab further added that the kind of energy that Sushant had, he doesn't think many people have that energy.

Aftab also recalled how he reacted to the news of Sushant's death and said that at first he couldn't believe and thought it's a bad joke. He said, "When someone told me, I thought are you dreaming, is it a bad joke? And then I turned on the news and I saw it. Honestly, I was almost in tears. For a long I didn't come to terms with it."

Aftab also mentioned that Sushant wasn't just a good actor, but an extremely intelligent person. "A guy like him with such a bright mind, I don't think many actors have that kind of mindset. He was extremely bright," asserted Shivdasani.

Aftab also shared his view on the ongoing debate around Sushant's death and said that the Dil Bechara actor was way beyond just films. "If people are speculating that he was depressed or he was upset about certain facets of society or film industry people and that caused him to take the step, it's a disbelief," concluded Aftab.