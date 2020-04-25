    For Quick Alerts
      Ajay Devgn Unveils Thahar Ja; Says He Took The Help Of His Son Yug To Shoot The Song

      Earlier today, Ajay Devgn unveiled a new track 'Thahar ja' and shared the link on his Twitter page. He captioned the post saying, "Pause. Reflect. Pray. We will weather this storm together. Stay safe, Stay Happy."

      The song, which urges people to stay indoors and take care of their loved ones in times of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, is composed and sung by Mehul Vyas and written by Anil Verma. Watch out the song below..

      In an official statement, Ajay Devgn revealed that he took the help of his son, Yug, to shoot the video. He said, "It was shot simply with whatever resources were available at home. Later, I sent it to the editor and told him what kind of shots I wanted in the video. Everyone, who was part of this, worked on it from their own homes."

      He further added, "Given that I didn't have a team to shoot it, I asked my son, Yug, if he wanted to be a part of it as my assistant director. When we shot it, all through the day he was working with me and running around the house. He was excited to see his name in the credits."

      Speaking about the purpose of releasing this song, Ajay said, "The song is more about mental health and happiness. Through the song, we are trying to explain to the common man that you have been working all your life for your family, so now, for the sake of their safety, you have to stay at home."

      What do you think of the song Thahar Ja? Do tell us in the comment section below.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
