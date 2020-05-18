Alia Bhatt Gets A Haircut: Is Ranbir Kapoor Behind His Lady Love's New Look?

Alia Bhatt has recently made a lovely post on her Instagram page, describing how she is changed after the first 60 days of lockdown. In her post, the talented actress is seen sporting a new, shorter haircut. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt has thanked a 'multi-talented loved one' for her new look, and the internet is guessing that it is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Here's what the Brahmastra actress has written on her post:

'60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don't know what I would've done without you'.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen ❤️ #sohfit40daychallenge

P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop 💇‍♀️💜'.

Alia Bhatt's post has left the netizens guessing that her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has turned hairstylist for his lady love. Even though she is being bombarded with the questions regarding the 'loved one' mentioned in her post, Alia Bhatt chose to not reveal any names. However, a section of netizens are guessing that the cute actress is not referring to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, but has mentioned her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt.

To the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been living together ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. She was Ranbir and his mother Neetu Singh's pillar of strength when his father, the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. According to the reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seriously considering marriage and might tie the knot mostly by the next year.

