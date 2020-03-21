Alia Bhatt Rubbishes Break Up Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor; Trolls Call Her An ‘Attention-seeker’

Alia Bhatt has rubbished the rumours of her break up with beau Ranbir Kapoor with her latest Instagram post. Alia shared a picture of herself on her Instagram page and captioned it saying, "Stay home & watch the sunset. P.S. credit to my all time fav photographer RK."

Alia's caption was loud enough to send across the message that she is very much together with Ranbir and the duo is going all strong in the relationship.

When Alia shared her picture on Instagram, her sister Shaheen Bhatt also left a funny comment that reads, "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then."

Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also left an adorable comment that reads, "Training my bf to be more like yours."

Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor also inserted a heart emoticon in the comments section of Alia's latest Instagram post. Guess what? The rumours of Alia-Ranbir's break up is indeed false!

Sadly, the latest post of Alia also received flak from the netizens and trolls called Alia an 'attention-seeker'. Here's how netizens reacted to Alia's subtle clarification..

@vikramsinha12: "She knew it would become a headline. She could have posted without mentioning his name, but she had to announce to the world that she was with him. It's so obvious she craves attention. Attention seeking bhatt."

@glasses_and_greys: "Lol she just had to post it to prove that no they haven't broken up. She thinks she is dating some prince hahaha."

@ishp77: "One can easily see that Alia is really obsessed with Ranbir. She just wants him in her life at any cost. She just looks like a fan girl of RK and not his girlfriend. She's in a ek tarfa pyaar with Ranbir and it's really sad to see a celebrity like her has ZERO self-respect for herself in today's day and age also where there's so much talk about feminism."

Speaking of Alia and Ranbir, the duo will next be seen together in Brahmastra.