Amitabh Bachchan Says He Feels Lonely, Misses His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan In COVID-19 Ward

      Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati hospital, recently took to his Twitter account to share a throwback video of himself going through a book of poems. The clip comprised of background voiceover of the poem 'Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana Kab Mana Hai’ followed by a musical rendition of the same.

      Amitabh Bachchan

      Amitabh accompanied the video with the following words: “T 3606 - Babuji ki kavita ke kuch pal. Woh isi tarah gaya karte the kavi sammelan mein. Hospital ke akelepan mein unki bohot yaad aati hai, aur unhi ke shabdon se apni sooni raaton ko aabad karta hoon (Some moments of my father’s poem. He used to sing just like this at gatherings of poets. I miss him dearly during my loneliness in the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights).” Check out the video below:

      For the unversed, Amitabh along with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are currently being housed and being treated for Coronavirus at the super speciality hospital in Mumbai. Big B has been constantly sharing health updates and expressing his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their love on his social media account.

      Meanwhile, the BMC officials were recently spotted outside the veteran actor's property 'Jalsa’. They were seen taking down the 'containment zone' posters that plastered outside the Bachchan bungalow after a few members of the family tested positive for COVID-19.

      The news was reported by ANI who shared a few pictures on Sunday and tweeted, "BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone."

      Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 0:32 [IST]
