Amitabh Bachchan Urges People To Stay At Home Amidst Rising Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India

The number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has witnessed a sharp peak in the last few days in India. Amitabh Bachchan, who has actively been tweeting about the virus ever since its outbreak, made a fresh appeal to all his fans and followers on Instagram to be even more careful now, and not to let their guard down amidst the rising cases.

Sharing a picture of himself, Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post in Hindi, "Khabardar!!! Ghar mein raho, baahar na niklo. Iss kambakht corona ko ulta matt padne dijiye. Nahin nahin. Aap meri baat nahin samajh rahen hain. Corona ko ulta padheye... ho jayega naroko. CO RO NA... the reverse becomes NA RO KOI!!! (Please stay at home, don't come out. Don't let this wretched corona get the better of us. No, no, you are not getting what I am trying to say. Please read corona in reverse, it becomes na ro ko," (sic).

Like Big B, many other Bollywood celebrities have taken on significant roles in spreading awareness about Coronavirus from the past few months, and have been advising their fans to follow social distancing, proper hygiene and abide by the lockdown that has been imposed in the country.

Apart from this, a good number of celebrities are also contributing to Coronavirus relief funds such as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, and organizations fighting to prevent the spread of the disease.

Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and many others are doing everything they can to help out during this crisis.